Crash ranking! This is how much money F1 drivers burned
The risk of accidents in Formula 1 is naturally high. Now the portal "F1Technical" has published a ranking based on estimates of who has caused the most crash costs this season.
As is well known, the Formula 1 teams have to keep to their budget, which is capped at around 130 million euros per season. Driver accidents are particularly bitter and a heavy burden, even if a certain amount is factored in by the teams. The repair costs of the individual teams are not published down to the cent. Nevertheless, the "F1Technical" portal has set itself the task of compiling a ranking based on cost estimates.
For example, the chassis of a Formula 1 car is the most expensive at around 675,000 dollars, while the gearbox is the second most expensive at 500,000 dollars.
Perez at the top
According to the report, Sergio Perez is the "crash emperor" in the premier class this season and leads the inglorious ranking with repair costs of 4.86 million US dollars.
Perez's crash in Monaco, when he collided with both Haas drivers on the first lap, was particularly serious. The Mexican's chassis had to be completely replaced. Helmut Marko spoke afterwards of total costs amounting to two to three million dollars.
Here is a video of Perez's crash in Monaco:
In second place is Williams driver Alex Albon, who wrecked his car so badly in Melbourne that he drove the remaining sessions in team-mate Logan Sargeant's car and had to watch Sargeant for the rest of the weekend. In total, Albon is said to have caused accident costs amounting to 4.66 million dollars this season.
Gasly the winner
But the real winner of the crash ranking is Pierre Gasly! According to the portal's research, the Alpine driver caused no repair costs at all.
Here is the crash ranking in detail:
1st place: Sergio Pérez - 4.86 million US dollars
2nd place: Alex Albon - 4.66 million US dollars
3rd place: George Russell - 3.20 million
4th place: Logan Sargeant - 3.00 million
5th place: Carlos Sainz - 2.87 million
6th place: Yuki Tsunoda - 2.15 million
7th place: Fernando Alonso - 1.95 million
8th place: Lance Stroll - 1.88 million
9th place: Franco Colapinto - 1.79 million
10th place: Kevin Magnussen - 1.42 million
11th place: Guanyu Zhou - 1.41 million
12th place: Daniel Ricciardo - 1.22 million
13th place: Charles Leclerc - 1.20 million
14th place: Esteban Ocon - 1.00 million
15th place: Max Verstappen - 910,000
16th place: Oscar Piastri - 575,000
17th place: Nico Hülkenberg - 475,000
18th place: Lando Norris - 422,000
19th place. Lewis Hamilton - 320,000
20th place: Valtteri Bottas - 125,000
21st place: Liam Lawson - 125,000
22nd place: Pierre Gasly - 0
The next Formula 1 GP will take place in Las Vegas on November 24. Will there be another crash or two?
