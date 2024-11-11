Robbery for cash
Graz man brutally beaten up: Four boys in custody
A brutal attack on a 32-year-old man in Graz was solved by the Graz police in a very short time. The four suspected robbers (15 to 18 years old) are all known to the police and are in custody.
The 32-year-old was surrounded by the four youths in Orpheumgasse in Graz at around 4.45 pm on October 16. They punched and kicked him and robbed him of a "very small amount of money" according to the police.
Quartet could be tracked down
With his nose still bleeding, the victim filed a complaint with the Lendplatz police station, whereupon the handcuffs clicked for an 18-year-old Bulgarian shortly afterwards. Robbery investigators from the criminal investigation department took over the case and were able to track down the other perpetrators thanks to intensive investigations.
On November 3, a 16-year-old Austrian and a 17-year-old Syrian were arrested in the early hours of the morning. Four days later, a 15-year-old Syrian joined the robbery trio.
Criminal past
All four young suspects did not confess when questioned by the robbery investigators. They are in pre-trial detention in Graz-Jakomini prison on the charge of robbery and also because of their criminal background.
