Musk already spoke to Selenskyj on the phone with Trump

Tesla's "Autopilot" in the sights of the authorities

Tesla could also do with a little less attention from regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been investigating accidents involving the "Autopilot" driver assistance system for years. Just a few days ago, it became known that the NHTSA sees a problem with Tesla's "Autopilot" videos. They could falsely give drivers the impression that Teslas with the latest version of the system can steer themselves. However, even the latest expansion stage with the full-bodied name "Full Self-Driving" is only an assistance system in which the person at the wheel must remain in control at all times.