USA cuts off Chinese access to AI chips

According to the insider, the US Department of Commerce has sent a letter to TSMC imposing export restrictions on chips with structures in the seven nanometer range, among other things. The US order comes a few weeks after TSMC informed the US Department that one of its chips had been found in an AI processor from the Chinese company Huawei. However, Huawei is one of the companies that the US has imposed trade restrictions on. All sales of advanced technology goods to Huawei must therefore be licensed by the USA.