"Empire of the Ants"
New ant simulator invites you to the big crawl
Microids and developer Tower Five have released their unconventional real-time strategy game "Empire of the Ants". The title places gamers in a forest ecosystem and lets them slip into the role of ant number 103,683, who has sworn to protect her colony.
"Empire of the Ants" is based on the book "The Ants" by French author Bernard Weber and tells a story based on it. According to Microids, gamers have to use every move to their advantage to reconquer the world. Strategy, exploration, conflicts and alliances with native animal species are crucial for survival.
Exploration and real-time strategy
In terms of gameplay, the aim is to offer a mix of exploration and real-time strategy: Players will be able to control the individual ant from the third-person view, as well as take on the management of the entire anthill in the real-time strategy component. This involves not only dealing with predators, but also with the rhythm of nature and building up sufficient supplies for the winter.
"Empire of the Ants" was released a few days ago for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The price of the somewhat different strategy game is 40 euros at launch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
