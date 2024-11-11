Within 30 minutes
Unconscious, fracture: three crashes on one piste
Three serious skiing accidents occurred within half an hour on Sunday afternoon on the Tiefenbachferner in Sölden, Tyrol - and on the same piste! Two victims lost consciousness, one woman suffered a painful broken bone. The police are also investigating two cases of hit-and-run.
The blue slope with the number 38 was a hotspot for piste rescuers and emergency helicopter crews on Sunday afternoon. The first collision occurred there at 2 pm. A Dutchman (57) and a 22-year-old Belgian collided with full force. Both crashed. While the young man escaped with a scare, the 57-year-old remained unconscious.
With suspected traumatic brain injury, the Dutchman was flown by helicopter to hospital in Zams after first aid. Both skiers were wearing helmets, the police emphasized.
Ten minutes later there was another crash
At 2.10 p.m., the next crash occurred - again on piste 38. A 57-year-old German woman collided with a stranger in the area of an intersection. "The woman fell and suffered a fracture in the pubic bone area," reported the police.
The unknown skier apparently turned around briefly, but then simply drove on. Hit and run! The seriously injured woman was taken down to the valley by the piste rescue service and then by ambulance to a private clinic in Imst.
Collapsed unconscious after a lift ride
2.30 p.m., same location: A 63-year-old skier from Germany was rammed from behind by an unknown skier in dark clothing, knocking him to the ground. The man suffered injuries to his left shoulder and right hand. Without giving first aid, the stranger made off.
The German got to his feet and drove on, probably believing that the injuries were not that bad. But then it happened: after the ride on a chairlift, the 63-year-old collapsed unconscious on the way out. Witnesses immediately made an emergency call and provided first aid. In the end, he was flown by emergency helicopter to the hospital in Zams with suspected traumatic brain injury.
