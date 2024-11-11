103:123 at Lakers
Next loss! Pöltl with Toronto NBA taillight
Jakob Pöltl and the Toronto Raptors have also missed out on their first away win of the current National Basketball Association (NBA) season at the sixth attempt. The Canadians lost 103:123 at the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday (local time).
The 29-year-old center from Vienna recorded a double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds in 31:08 minutes of action. He also recorded four assists and a steal for what is now the NBA's bottom club.
Lakers turn up the heat in the final quarter
The Raptors got off to a good start and led 34:26 after the first quarter. At half-time (55:53), they were just 48:38 in front and maintained their lead until three minutes before the end of the third period. However, the Lakers then took command and went on to secure victory. RJ Barrett and Chris Boucher each scored 18 points for Toronto. The hosts were led by Austin Reaves (27). LeBron James recorded triple figures with 19 points, ten rebounds and 16 assists.
Basement duel in Milwaukee
Toronto's run of five away games in a row comes to an end on Tuesday at the Milwaukee Bucks. With a 2:8 record, the upcoming opponent has only one defeat less than the Canadians, making the clash a "basement duel". On Sunday, the Bucks lost 107:113 to the Boston Celtics despite 43 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points for the defending champions.
Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 127-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder with 36 points. Without the injured Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns lost 118:127 to the Sacramento Kings after seven wins in a row. Pöltl's long-time team-mate DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points for the Californians. Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double for the sixth time this season with 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 122:120 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving's 43 points were not enough for the Texans.
