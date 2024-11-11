Next loss! Pöltl with Toronto NBA taillight

Lakers turn up the heat in the final quarter

The Raptors got off to a good start and led 34:26 after the first quarter. At half-time (55:53), they were just 48:38 in front and maintained their lead until three minutes before the end of the third period. However, the Lakers then took command and went on to secure victory. RJ Barrett and Chris Boucher each scored 18 points for Toronto. The hosts were led by Austin Reaves (27). LeBron James recorded triple figures with 19 points, ten rebounds and 16 assists.