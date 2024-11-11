Ballon d’Or excitement: Rodri taunts Real

"Everyone wants to see the best players"

Too bad, as Rodri thinks. The Spaniard told "France Football": "What can I say about it? Would I have preferred it if everyone had been there? Of course I would have preferred it. The second, third, fourth and many more were missing. We all want the best players in the world to be present on this evening. The best team of the year was not present at the ceremony, even though they had the best coach and top scorer."