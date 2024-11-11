Madrilenians insulted
Ballon d’Or excitement: Rodri taunts Real
"They do what they want anyway." The fact that Real Madrid decided to boycott the Ballon d'Or gala without further ado was something that the newly crowned world footballer Rodri had to accept. Even if he had acted differently ...
Background: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was originally considered the top favorite to win the award for the best footballer in the world. When the "royals" found out just before the gala evening in Paris that their protégé would go away empty-handed, the club canceled his flight to the French capital. Carlo Ancelotti, who had been voted best coach, and top scorer Kylian Mbappe also did not accept their trophies in person.
"Everyone wants to see the best players"
Too bad, as Rodri thinks. The Spaniard told "France Football": "What can I say about it? Would I have preferred it if everyone had been there? Of course I would have preferred it. The second, third, fourth and many more were missing. We all want the best players in the world to be present on this evening. The best team of the year was not present at the ceremony, even though they had the best coach and top scorer."
However, this in no way dampened his joy at receiving the award. Rodri was much happier to be able to raise a glass with his loved ones - after all, they had come to the gala. There was no bad blood between the Man City professional and Real Madrid - even if the 28-year-old was not particularly surprised by the move. "I have to accept their decisions, even if I wouldn't have reacted like that. But they do what they want anyway," the world footballer jibed at the offended Madrilenians.
