Air quality in Tyrol is on the right track

In the past, the limit values for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) were constantly exceeded along the Tyrolean freeways, whereupon the EU initiated infringement proceedings against Austria. Everyone is familiar with the measures that followed: the sectoral and night-time driving ban for trucks, the driving ban for certain Euro classes and, last but not least, the "Lufthunderter". Since then, the measured values along the freeways have increasingly remained within the permissible range. "That is pleasing," says Zumtobel, but clearly rejects the idea of lifting the measures completely. This would immediately worsen the air quality in Tyrol again.