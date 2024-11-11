Measures are working
Air quality in Tyrol is on the right track
Dozens of experts recently met in Tyrol to discuss air quality. The measuring system in the province is to be networked more closely. Measures relating to traffic and heating have been proven to improve air quality.
Around 90 international experts in air quality measurement met in Kufstein over the past few days for a specialist conference. The measurement technicians from Tyrol were also present. "Our annual symposium is about technical innovations and the exchange of experience, but also about current challenges and future projects," explains Dionys Schatzer from the Air Quality Department of the Province of Tyrol.
This year, the Tyrolean Air Quality Monitoring Service focused in particular on digitalization - data transmission from the 80 or so measuring devices in Tyrol will soon be fully automated everywhere and fed into a new database, making it easier to analyse the data. In future, it should be easier to compare air values with soil samples or traffic counts, for example.
Measured values are the basis for regulating traffic
This is important for many decisions, explains René Zumtobel, Provincial Councillor for the Environment: "After all, the measurement results serve as the basis for numerous measures, for example in the transport sector."
If the measures were to be lifted completely, we would once again have to contend with a deterioration in air quality.
René Zumtobel (SPÖ), Tiroler Landesrat für Verkehr und Umwelt
In the past, the limit values for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) were constantly exceeded along the Tyrolean freeways, whereupon the EU initiated infringement proceedings against Austria. Everyone is familiar with the measures that followed: the sectoral and night-time driving ban for trucks, the driving ban for certain Euro classes and, last but not least, the "Lufthunderter". Since then, the measured values along the freeways have increasingly remained within the permissible range. "That is pleasing," says Zumtobel, but clearly rejects the idea of lifting the measures completely. This would immediately worsen the air quality in Tyrol again.
Pollution from fireworks and heaters
Air quality measurements in Tyrol not only record traffic-related pollutants, but also ozone levels and particulate matter pollution caused by other factors, for example. For example, it can be seen that many heating systems have been replaced in Tyrol in recent years and that pollution from New Year's Eve fireworks has decreased.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
