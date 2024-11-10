These were the contents
Trump spoke to Putin on the phone on Thursday
According to a media report, US President-elect Donald Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin on the phone on Thursday. He advised the Russian president not to escalate the war of aggression against Ukraine.
The Washington Post wrote this on Sunday, citing informed sources. There was initially no information from Trump himself.
Trump refers to US military presence in Europe
Trump also referred to the US military presence in Europe. It was also about the goal of achieving peace in Europe. Trump had suggested further talks to discuss a solution to the war. The Ukrainian government had been informed about the talks and had no objections, wrote the Washington Post.
Ukraine war: Trump promised early end during election campaign
Republican Trump announced during the election campaign that he would end the war in Ukraine quickly. He has not yet said how he intends to achieve this. (Still) US President Joe Biden and Ukraine fear that under Trump, US military aid to Ukraine could dry up, thanks to which the Russian invasion can be fended off.
Biden wants to disburse aid before Trump takes office
Biden therefore announced that he would provide Ukraine with the remaining six billion dollars (5.6 billion dollars) earmarked for its support. Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on the CBS program "Face the Nation" that Biden would also point out to Trump the global risks that a cessation of US support for Ukraine would entail.
The USA is currently Ukraine's most important supporter. However, the country has recently come under increasing pressure due to further territorial losses to Russia and a shortage of military equipment and soldiers.
Radio silence between Biden and Putin
There has been radio silence between Biden and Putin since the Russian attack on Ukraine in February 2022. According to an unconfirmed report in the Wall Street Journal, Trump spoke to Putin several times in recent years as ex-president. Trump will be sworn in for a second term as president on January 20.
During his first term in office, Trump met the Russian president once for a bilateral discussion, in Helsinki in 2018. The summit turned into a fiasco for the then US president because he stabbed his own secret services in the back at the press conference and backed Putin's assurances that Russia had not interfered in the 2016 US election.
