S-Link: There was a voter stalemate in this community

There were clear divides in Salzburg's second largest city, for example: in Hallein, 64 percent voted against the S-Link. Nowhere else did more project opponents take part in the public survey. Opponents also formed a clear majority in Anif (63.4 percent) and in the city of Salzburg (59.62 percent). But where are the most ardent sympathizers of the S-Link at home? Clearly in the small town of Göming in Flachgau! 229 people voted for the billion-euro project here - that's 78.2 percent.