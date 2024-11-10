Vorteilswelt
Youth hatred in Berlin

Jewish footballers threatened: state security investigates

Nachrichten
10.11.2024 19:45

State security in Germany is investigating alleged anti-Semitic abuse and threats against Jewish youth soccer players in Berlin. Investigations into breach of the peace, incitement to hatred and insult have been initiated ex officio, the police announced on Sunday.

The police's state security department is responsible for crimes with a suspected political or extremist background.

Germany-wide dismay over incidents
The incidents, which are said to have occurred after a TuS Makkabi Berlin youth team's match at DJK Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln on Thursday, caused consternation throughout Germany. According to the police report, a group of unknown persons allegedly insulted the Makkabi players and made anti-Semitic remarks towards them.

In addition, a physical altercation is said to have taken place in which the unknown persons were armed with sticks and knives. The police were not alerted on the day itself. Berlin's Senator of the Interior Iris Spranger (SPD) reacted to the reports by calling for harsh consequences.

The Berlin newspaper "Tagesspiegel" previously quoted a representative of Schwarz-Weiß Neukölln, according to whom the attacks mainly came from the spectator area. According to the club, it wants to help clarify what happened.

Police protection
As the Deutsche Presse-Agentur learned from security sources, all games of the Berlin Maccabi club teams were protected by the police at the weekend. There were no incidents at the away game of the first Makkabi team in Ahrensfelde on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

