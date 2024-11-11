Tougher rules for asylum seekers in Burgenland

Initiative motion in the state parliament

"In the meantime, around 20,000 asylum applications have been submitted and our demand for an upper limit has been exceeded by 100 percent," criticizes SPÖ party leader Roland Fürst. An initiative motion will therefore be tabled in parliament on Thursday in order to implement further announced measures within the framework of basic care. In future, asylum seekers will be required to do community service. Refusal will result in the loss of support. "Anyone who receives a negative asylum decision will also no longer receive any benefits under Burgenland's basic welfare system, apart from return assistance; the current practice is unsatisfactory," says Fürst.