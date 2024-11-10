After the "toughest" year
William could hardly keep his hands off Kate!
After the "hardest year" of his life, Prince William is overjoyed to have Kate by his side again. This was more than evident at the Princess of Wales' first glamorous appearance since finishing her chemotherapy. William could hardly keep his hands off her.
At the traditional Festival of Remembrance in London's Royal Albert Hall, Prince William and Princess Kate were seen more intimate than ever before.
Tender gestures of relief
A body language expert told the Daily Mail: "William and Kate just can't keep their hands off each other." The heir to the throne's tender gestures in particular spoke volumes: He repeatedly put his arm protectively around Kate's waist and back. A loving expression of his relief that she is finally healthy again. Just in time for Christmas, when every worry weighs threefold.
A video circulating on Twitter shows the royal couple arriving outside the Royal Albert Hall in London. On the way to the concert hall, William can clearly be seen touching Kate lovingly again and again.
"New chapter in their relationship"
Body language expert Judi James predicts that the royal couple could show their love even more openly in the future. "We see a new chapter in their relationship - with even more visible closeness and affection," she said. A royal comeback full of love and hope!
Proud of Kate
William himself admitted that this year had been the "hardest" of his life. But he emphasized how proud he was of his father and especially his wife, who has shown strength and grace despite the health setbacks. Shortly before Kate completed her chemo in September, King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer in February.
Due to his wife's illness, William had taken fewer public appointments in the meantime in order to spend more time with his children Prince George (11), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6). He himself lost his mother at an early age - Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.