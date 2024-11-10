US-British airstrikes hit Yemen

Houthi militia repeatedly attacks ships

Like the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthi militia is part of the "Axis of Resistance" led by Iran and directed against Israel, to which the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip also belongs. The group, which has controlled large parts of Yemen for years, has repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the beginning of the Gaza war triggered by the Hamas attack on Israel, according to its own statements "in solidarity" with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.