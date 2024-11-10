Capital affected
US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
The USA and Great Britain flew several attacks against targets of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on Sunday night. In their sights: "modern weapons depots" ...
The weapons used there were used to attack civilian and military ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to a high-ranking US military representative. According to Houthi media, the capital Sanaa was also attacked.
According to residents, around nine attacks were counted, targeting Sanaa, its suburbs and the Amran governorate. The US and the UK had already repeatedly attacked Houthi targets in recent months in order to curb their ability to attack ships. They are disrupting global trade as shipowners have to divert their vessels away from the Red Sea and Suez Canal to the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.
According to the UK Maritime Trade Organization (UKMTO), a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden southwest of the city of Aden was also ordered to change course by a self-proclaimed Yemeni authority at the weekend.
Houthi militia repeatedly attacks ships
Like the Lebanese Hezbollah, the Houthi militia is part of the "Axis of Resistance" led by Iran and directed against Israel, to which the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip also belongs. The group, which has controlled large parts of Yemen for years, has repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since the beginning of the Gaza war triggered by the Hamas attack on Israel, according to its own statements "in solidarity" with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
