Haakon takes action!
Mette-Marit’s son Marius taken to rehab clinic
Now Crown Prince Haakon has apparently had enough! According to media reports, the heir to the Norwegian throne has personally accompanied his scandalous stepson Marius Borg Høiby to a rehab clinic in England.
The Norwegian press reports that Haakon suddenly canceled all appointments "for private reasons" on Wednesday - and was promptly spotted at Gardermoen Airport, together with Marius on board flight SK805 to London. The two of them were the last to board, taking their seats at the front of the plane. Their destination? A luxury rehabilitation clinic.
Domestic violence
This is where Marius is supposed to get his act together before the court hearing. The 27-year-old Marius, son of a previous relationship of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, recently made headlines with alcohol, drug and aggression problems. He was arrested twice in the summer and even confessed to attacking his girlfriend while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.
Driver's license revoked
Høiby's lawyer Øyvind Bratlien recently told the radio station NRK that his client's driver's license had been revoked on medical advice. Høiby is also currently not in possession of any weapons, the lawyer wrote according to NRK. His client is in agreement with this.
However, Marius is said to have continued partying. Photos also emerged of him posing in front of magazines reporting on his case and holding his middle finger up to the camera.
Great labor of love
The Norwegian gossip magazine Se og Hør reports that Haakon was probably fed up with this and therefore personally took his "bonus son" to rehab. It can also be assumed that the crown prince has done his wife Mette-Marit a great labor of love, who must have been beside herself with worry about her eldest since the summer.
The Norwegian royal family itself has come under scrutiny in recent weeks where Marius is concerned. Mette-Marit, who has recently been struggling with her lung disease again, is said to have been tipped off before her son's first arrest and to have cleaned his room before the police searched it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
