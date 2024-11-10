Political thriller about asylum
Vienna: High-ranking refugee from Ukraine in distress
Kyril Shevchenko was governor of the Ukrainian National Bank. He fled from Zelensky's regime to Vienna. He feels politically persecuted and is still waiting for asylum after two years. An explosive case at the highest levels.
When Kyril Shevchenko tells his story, you feel like you're in a political thriller. He sits in the office of his Viennese lawyer and talks about his escape from Ukraine and the background, which reaches into the highest circles.
Death threats, planned kidnapping
And about death threats and indications of a planned kidnapping by the Ukrainian secret service. The "Krone" is in possession of corresponding reports, affidavits, documents and correspondence with the authorities.
Pressure with criminal prosecution
The 52-year-old economist and lawyer with a doctorate became Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine on July 16, 2020. Under Volodymyr Zelensky, who is leading the heroic defensive battle against aggressor Putin in the global spotlight. There are also other sides. Shevchenko refused, as he says, to implement counterproductive economic measures in accordance with the guidelines of political decision-makers. He also refused to fulfill personnel requests - i.e. "corruption of posts". There have been several interventions from the highest authorities in what is internationally regarded as the most corrupt country in Europe. The pressure was enormous.
On October 4, 2022, Shevchenko, who kept the National Bank on course during wartime, resigned as governor. The following day, he was named as a defendant in criminal proceedings for embezzlement. As manager of a bank, he is alleged to have embezzled several million with others. "All false accusations," he says. He feels politically persecuted. The allegations against him were already investigated in 2019 and no violations were found.
WKStA investigation closed
Shevchenko fled to Vienna. After more than two years, he speaks passable German. And is still waiting for his asylum decision. "A classic case of political persecution", say his lawyers.
He has always been put off until now. They have also repeatedly requested personal protection for Shevchenko following threats. And recently, a complaint was filed stating that there were concrete indications that Shevchenko was to be abducted by secret service agents and taken to Ukraine. The documents are available to the "Krone". Nothing happened. Instead, Shevchenko was investigated by the WKStA for money laundering. This was reported by a person whose identity was not disclosed, as his lawyer emphasized. The proceedings were discontinued in June.
Reaction from the Ministry of the Interior
The Ministry of the Interior is responsible for asylum and personal protection. The "Krone" asked. Why does the prominent refugee have neither asylum nor protection? Are there even decisions at the highest levels between Austria and Ukraine in this regard? Shevchenko and his lawyers at least do not rule this out. The Ministry of the Interior briefly states that it is not possible to provide information on individual cases - except in exceptional cases - for data protection reasons. "A decision will only be made in individual cases after a comprehensive, individual investigation procedure has been carried out in compliance with all legal requirements."
Kyril Shevchenko certainly feels very much at home in Austria. Nevertheless, he wants to return to his home country. To help rebuild Ukraine. This is all likely to take a while yet.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
