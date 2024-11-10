Vienna: High-ranking refugee from Ukraine in distress

Reaction from the Ministry of the Interior

The Ministry of the Interior is responsible for asylum and personal protection. The "Krone" asked. Why does the prominent refugee have neither asylum nor protection? Are there even decisions at the highest levels between Austria and Ukraine in this regard? Shevchenko and his lawyers at least do not rule this out. The Ministry of the Interior briefly states that it is not possible to provide information on individual cases - except in exceptional cases - for data protection reasons. "A decision will only be made in individual cases after a comprehensive, individual investigation procedure has been carried out in compliance with all legal requirements."