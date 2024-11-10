Disinfection mission
Marching orders for the army: fight against bird flu
Soldiers from the decontamination group of the NBC defense company from Korneuburg are on an assistance mission in the Amstetten district. They are helping to contain the virus and are carrying out extensive disinfection.
The whole of Austria has been declared an area with an increased risk of bird flu by the Ministry of Health. More than 20 districts - including the four regions of Waidhofen an der Ybbs, Amstetten, Melk and Scheibbs in Lower Austria - have even been classified as having a greatly increased risk.
Serious situation, appeal from state councillor
Animal Welfare Minister Susanne Rosenkranz speaks of four farms in this country that are affected by avian influenza. "Containing bird flu is the order of the day," she says. The state, AGES and district authorities are working closely together, says the state councillor on the current cases in the Amstetten district and appeals to farmers, especially in the Mostviertel region, to be particularly attentive and careful: "If there are any abnormalities, please report them to the authorities immediately!"
The Austrian Armed Forces have been on an assistance mission in Biberbach since November 8. "Soldiers from the decontamination group of the NBC defense company from Korneuburg are helping to contain the virus," according to the military.
Extensive disinfection measures
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner was proud of the army's support and wished all farmers and those affected "a lot of strength in these challenging times". Following the current outbreak, thousands of animals had died or had to be killed because of the disease.
Further contamination is now being prevented by 18 soldiers in Biberbach. In particular, wheel arches and underbodies of vehicles as well as containers in which dead animals were transported are disinfected in an airlock.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
