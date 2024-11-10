Marching orders for the army: fight against bird flu

Serious situation, appeal from state councillor

Animal Welfare Minister Susanne Rosenkranz speaks of four farms in this country that are affected by avian influenza. "Containing bird flu is the order of the day," she says. The state, AGES and district authorities are working closely together, says the state councillor on the current cases in the Amstetten district and appeals to farmers, especially in the Mostviertel region, to be particularly attentive and careful: "If there are any abnormalities, please report them to the authorities immediately!"