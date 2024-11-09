"Devil as accomplice"
Murder drama surrounding Swiss fondue king (70)
After 17 years, the Swiss Hans S. (70) handed over his popular Swiss restaurant behind St. Stephen's Cathedral to his successors. But S. was no longer able to enjoy his well-earned retirement - he was stabbed to death in cold blood. Of all people, his former roommate is the suspect.
The Blutgasse behind St. Stephen's Cathedral is quiet on Saturday morning. Only a few tourists take advantage of the imperial weather to pay a visit to the Mozart House around the corner. But a small Swiss restaurant is already bustling with activity. Regulars keep asking about Hans, they say, opposite the Krone.
Murder victim only recently retired
This refers to Hans S. (70), who ran the restaurant for more than 17 years and only took his well-deserved retirement in the fall. He apparently wanted to return to his native Switzerland for his retirement. But that was never to be.
Suspect arrested in Simmering
On Thursday, after friends had not heard from S. for days, the police forced open the door of his apartment on Rabensteig in the heart of the city. Hans S. was dead. Stabbed to death - apparently by his acquaintance, a 26-year-old Afghan. He was arrested on the street in Simmering on Friday.
Was there a fight between the victim and the suspect?
He was also no stranger to the restaurant. The tall refugee, who had also lived in the newly retired man's apartment since 2018, only had to move out again in September. Whether due to a dispute with the fondue king or simply because he wanted to return to his home country is the subject of an investigation.
Murder "committed together with the devil"
In any case, the suspect was questioned on Friday. He largely confessed, but made rather confused statements, according to the police. The next attempt to question him has been underway since Saturday morning - with the help of an interpreter. The 26-year-old is said to be talking about having the devil at his side as an accomplice in the murder. He also says he sees the devil in front of him all the time.
However, those close to him are said to describe the Afghan as mentally unimpaired. The psychiatrists must now clarify whether he is declared mentally incompetent.
