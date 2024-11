The Tyrolean dialect is a tongue twister in its own right

The Tyrolean dialect also has its own peculiarities. For "Zuagroaste" people, individual words are often enough to make them slip up, just think of the "Oachkatzlschwoaf". For most Tyroleans, on the other hand, it is impossible to pronounce words such as Krake, Kuckuck or Klosterkirche without the characteristic "kch" scratching their larynx.