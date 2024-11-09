Dementia as a trigger
Car accident turns out to be murder out of desperation
A fatal car accident near Graz a few weeks ago has turned out to be an act of desperation. A 73-year-old man apparently saw no other way out for himself and his wife, who was suffering from severe dementia, than murder and suicide.
It is a terrible tragedy that took place in Styria: At the end of September, a 73-year-old man from Graz crashed his car into a retaining wall in the early afternoon hours in the municipality of St. Radegund. All help came too late for his wife (71). The 73-year-old succumbed to his serious injuries ten days later in hospital.
It was initially assumed that the driver had suffered a stroke while driving and had therefore caused the accident. However, the police found a shocking farewell letter in the couple's home. According to the letter, the 71-year-old's severe dementia had driven the man to the desperate act, the public prosecutor's office in Graz confirmed in response to an inquiry by "Krone". He apparently saw no other way out for himself and his wife than death.
There is no explanation as to why there have been five murders so far this year and 16 last year. But what is certain is that none of them could have been prevented.
Mordgruppen-Leiter Harald Winkler
Far fewer murders this year than in 2023
This means there have been five murders in Styria so far this year. Two men and three women were killed, three perpetrators took their own lives and two are in custody. 25 attempted murders have been reported so far. Last year there were 26 in total.
There were an extremely high number of murders in the previous year compared to 2024 - 16. There is no explanation for this upward outlier. "On average, there have always been between six and eight murders per year in recent years," says Harald Winkler, head of the homicide group at the State Criminal Police Office. Only in 1980 was there a similar outlier with 15 murders.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
