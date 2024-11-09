A veteran says goodbye
“The time in Hartberg was simply brilliant!”
Two legends say goodbye! And those responsible at TSV Hartberg could not have found a better setting. On the sidelines of the Styrian duel against Sturm, of all places, original Hartberg player Thomas Rotter, who followed the fairytale rise of the East Styrians from the very beginning, and former stadium announcer Gerhard Wilfinger, who was "The Voice" in Hartberg for 19 years, bid farewell in front of their own fans.
It was an incisive experience for Thomas Rotter. In 1999, the then 7-year-old was signed up to TSV Hartberg by his parents. At the time, it was unthinkable that the defender would be a member of the Bundesliga club's roster years later - and that Hartberg would ever play in the top division.
Hartberg and Rotter - they belong together. The Hartberg native played for no other club in his career, no other logo adorned his chest. "I was and always will be a Hartberger," laughs Rotter, who hung up his professional boots in the summer, but is now (at least until the summer) still playing for the second team in the regional league.
Hartberg and Rotter - it was always a very special story. While almost all the players in the squad were full professionals in Bundesliga times, the now 32-year-old never gave up his job with the local authority and always worked a few hours in his day job alongside his soccer career. "That was always a nice balance. Also because I had this job, a change was never really an issue for me." This was one of the reasons why Rotter became a club legend in Hartberg. Even though he was often written off and even sidelined, the Hartberg native fought his way back into the East Styrian squad time and again - and was even captain at times.
The fact that we received the license for the Bundesliga in the third instance back then is still an absolute highlight. That was certainly the best moment.
Thomas Rotter
He was to play 219 games for Hartberg, experiencing the promotion from the regional league to the Bundesliga up close as an active player. "The fact that we received the license for the Bundesliga in the third instance is still an absolute highlight. That was certainly the best moment - back then on Mallorca, with the other lads from the team. Plus the promotions, and of course the non-relegation celebrations," Rotter, who still has his apartment directly behind the stadium, still gets goosebumps today. Against Sturm, the "big brother" from the provincial capital, Rotter will now be celebrated once again and honored by the club for his services.
A familiar voice
Gerhard "Gertschi" Wilfinger is someone who carries Hartberg in his heart and whose voice every TSV fan can hear. He was the stadium announcer in the Profertil Arena for 19 years and ensured a good atmosphere for many years. He will also be honored by the club officials against Sturm. "It was a great time in Hartberg. It's a dream come true that I'm being sent off against Sturm of all teams. I've been associated with Hartberg for so many years, but I've also been a Sturm fan since elementary school. I have a blue and white heart and a black and white soul," laughs Wilfinger, who has one big wish.
"Christian Ilzer and Uwe Hölzl were coaches here in Hartberg. I hope I can take a photo with both of them before the game. The time with them is unforgettable." This Styrian duel is a very special one for "Gertschi". Also because he is finally almost back to his old self in terms of health. "I've had a difficult time."
Comeback is imminent
But Wilfinger doesn't want to quit completely, he will remain the stadium announcer in the lower house with the microphone in his hand. "In the spring in Hartberg/Umgebung - where it all began 25 years ago." The name Wilfinger will not disappear completely from Hartberg anyway: "Fabian Wilfinger, who is doing a great job as a defender at TSV, is my great cousin. One Wilfinger leaves, the other stays. And that's a good thing!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
