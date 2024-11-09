“The time in Hartberg was simply brilliant!”

Hartberg and Rotter - it was always a very special story. While almost all the players in the squad were full professionals in Bundesliga times, the now 32-year-old never gave up his job with the local authority and always worked a few hours in his day job alongside his soccer career. "That was always a nice balance. Also because I had this job, a change was never really an issue for me." This was one of the reasons why Rotter became a club legend in Hartberg. Even though he was often written off and even sidelined, the Hartberg native fought his way back into the East Styrian squad time and again - and was even captain at times.