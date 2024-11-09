Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cigarettes &amp; co. taboo

Too dry: Warning of high risk of forest fires

Nachrichten
09.11.2024 11:21

The fantastic autumn weather of the past few days and weeks also has its downsides. It's far too dry! The state of Tyrol is now warning of an increased risk of forest fires. The situation is not expected to ease until next week. A change in the weather should at least bring a little rain and snow.

0 Kommentare

The province and the fire department association are advising increased caution and pointing out a high risk of fire in the forest and near the forest - especially in the Tyrolean Oberland. The reason for this is the prolonged dry weather, "which leads to increased surface dryness including lots of dry leaves and grass", according to a press release.

Cigarettes and barbecues are taboo
Under no circumstances should smouldering objects such as matches or cigarettes be carelessly thrown away. Also, no fires - such as barbecues - should be lit in or near the forest. Even a little carelessness can cause a major forest fire with enormous damage!

Zitat Icon

Open fires should not be used in the forest or in corridors, and smoking and, at the moment, also fires for special purposes should be avoided as far as possible.

Landesfeuerwehrkommandant Jakob Unterladstätter

Forest fires are mostly caused by people, it was said. Provincial fire brigade commander Jakob Unterladstätter therefore also calls for caution: "Open fires should not be used in the forest and in corridors, and smoking and, at the moment, also functional fires should be avoided as much as possible."

Alert the fire department immediately
If a forest fire is discovered, you should not take action yourself, but should inform the fire department immediately and ideally wait at a safe distance for the emergency services to arrive so that they can instruct them if necessary. "Our firefighters are trained for just such situations and are ready to move out at any time," continues Unterladstätter.

The situation could ease somewhat in the coming week. The forecasts show some rain and snow at higher altitudes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf