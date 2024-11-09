Cigarettes & co. taboo
Too dry: Warning of high risk of forest fires
The fantastic autumn weather of the past few days and weeks also has its downsides. It's far too dry! The state of Tyrol is now warning of an increased risk of forest fires. The situation is not expected to ease until next week. A change in the weather should at least bring a little rain and snow.
The province and the fire department association are advising increased caution and pointing out a high risk of fire in the forest and near the forest - especially in the Tyrolean Oberland. The reason for this is the prolonged dry weather, "which leads to increased surface dryness including lots of dry leaves and grass", according to a press release.
Cigarettes and barbecues are taboo
Under no circumstances should smouldering objects such as matches or cigarettes be carelessly thrown away. Also, no fires - such as barbecues - should be lit in or near the forest. Even a little carelessness can cause a major forest fire with enormous damage!
Open fires should not be used in the forest or in corridors, and smoking and, at the moment, also fires for special purposes should be avoided as far as possible.
Landesfeuerwehrkommandant Jakob Unterladstätter
Forest fires are mostly caused by people, it was said. Provincial fire brigade commander Jakob Unterladstätter therefore also calls for caution: "Open fires should not be used in the forest and in corridors, and smoking and, at the moment, also functional fires should be avoided as much as possible."
Alert the fire department immediately
If a forest fire is discovered, you should not take action yourself, but should inform the fire department immediately and ideally wait at a safe distance for the emergency services to arrive so that they can instruct them if necessary. "Our firefighters are trained for just such situations and are ready to move out at any time," continues Unterladstätter.
The situation could ease somewhat in the coming week. The forecasts show some rain and snow at higher altitudes.
