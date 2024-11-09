The road to a happy ending is long and very slippery

Clever and above all entertaining, this "Minna" explores the relationship between monetary possessions and self-worth as well as between freedom and the ability to love - the question of how expensive happiness is and how slippery the path to it is always hanging in the air. And the Graz version also knows how to poke fun at itself: the inevitable "happy ending" of such a comedy forces its way into the scenery long before the end of the play in the form of a giant plush heart - and thus also poses a fascinating question to the audience: Is love really the best possible ending for these characters? And are they perhaps paying too high a price for it?