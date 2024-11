Will Modeste sign for Dortmund’s arch-rivals?

In 2022, Modeste moved to BVB as a replacement for Sebastian Haller, who was suffering from cancer at the time - a transfer that turned out to be a flop. The goalscorer had to leave the Black & Yellows after just one year and the Frenchman then tried his luck in Egypt with Al Ahly. After just one season under Marcel Koller, however, it was over again and Modeste has been without a club since the summer of 2024.