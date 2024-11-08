Vorteilswelt
Goodbye fast fashion:

Craft fashion as a sustainable alternative

Nachrichten
08.11.2024 16:55

A T-shirt for three euros, shoes at ridiculously low prices, ball gowns for little money. In a world in which fast fashion is dominating the fashion industry as well as craft and nature conservation associations, an initiative from Lower Austria has set itself the task of drawing attention to real craftsmanship and conscious fashion.

In view of the growing fast fashion culture, Ali Maghsood, Creative Director and Andreas Anibas, initiator and tailor from Modehandwerk Niederösterreich, want to send a strong signal with their new fashion film. 

The throwaway mentality in the fashion sector is also reaching high proportions in Austria: "In Austria alone, over 220,000 tons of clothing are thrown away every year," says Ali Maghsood. With the fashion craft, they want to promote slow fashion and custom-made clothing that offer high-quality and durable alternatives.

"We live in a throwaway society in which the connection to fashion and craftsmanship is being lost. Our initiative aims to motivate consumers to invest in quality rather than quantity again," explains Ali Maghsood. The focus is on healthy consumption and the courage to "go back to the tailor". The aim is to create high-quality pieces that not only last longer, but also have a personal story.

"Many young people no longer even know that tailors exist," adds Andreas Anibas, who is committed to training new skilled workers. The aim is to strengthen the next generation in the fashion trade and create a sustainable platform for young talent.

Recycling and reuse also play an important role. "Having a piece of clothing re-sewn by your mother or grandmother gives it a new lease of life and tells a story," Ali Maghsood continues. This rethink towards quality and appreciation, instead of quick impulse purchases, is key.

"Slow fashion means that high-quality materials have no expiry date. A tailor-made piece can give a lifetime of pleasure," emphasizes Andreas Anibas.

With media support and a growing presence in the fashion industry, they want to reach even more consumers in the future and raise awareness of the need to connect with regional fashion makers and their valuable craftsmanship.

Watch the full interview in the video above. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Nina Coloini
Nina Coloini
