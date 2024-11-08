Embezzlement trial: acquittal for Immoeast manager

Petrovic's defense cannot be refuted

The Senate has now come to the conclusion that it was "comprehensible" that Petrikovic's approach was that the cash advances including interest would be repaid. In the Senate's view, it could be assumed that Petrikovics had no doubt that the share price would rise and that he would make a profit. There was also sufficient liquidity at Immoeast and Immofinanz so that there were no signs of distress sales. "In case of doubt", a possible breach of trust by Petrikovics could not be established with the necessary certainty; Petrikovics' defense could not be refuted on most points.