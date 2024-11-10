Altach vs. LASK – LIVE from 14:30

Here in the live ticker:
Winless in nine league games and never won at home against LASK in 13 championship matches: For SCR Altach, a look at the statistics ahead of the clash with the Linzers on Sunday (2.30pm/live Sky) does not bode well. However, things are not going well for the visitors under coach Markus Schopp either, with only a 2-1 win in the cup round of 16 against second-division side Voitsberg in their last five competitive matches.
The 0-0 draw against Cercle Brugge in the third Conference League match on Thursday must be seen as just as disappointing as the 1-1 draw against Hartberg in the league. Schopp once again lamented the lack of absolute determination to get the ball over the line. "You look for explanations, but it stays with us for a very long time. You can't make the mistake of thinking that it will get better at some point. We have to work on things so that this momentum starts to turn," said the Styrian.
Against the Belgians led by Austrian coach Miron Muslic, a goal was only really in the air in the closing stages. "We ran over them in the first half, so we're fit. Now we have to recover well for Sunday, create chances, simply score goals and then we'll win," said attacking player Sascha Horvath. The 28-year-old will be making his 200th Bundesliga appearance, having played 92 times for LASK so far.
At Altachern, Lukas Jäger could celebrate another anniversary with his 150th league match for the SCRA. Mike-Steven Bähre, Luca Kronberger and Gustavo Santos, who have recovered from minor injuries, are also fit for action. However, the ailing Dejan Stojanovic could be missing as the first-choice goalkeeper. "Whether he's on the pitch or not, I'm not losing any sleep over it," emphasized Altach coach Fabio Ingolitsch.
Ammar Helac is available as a replacement; the 26-year-old was born in Linz. "It's something special, of course. As a Blue & White player, I would be delighted if we could upset the Black & Whites. If I get the chance, I have to deliver," said Helac. His coach watched LASK's performance in the European Cup in front of the TV. "You could see that they have a great forward line, they just didn't reward themselves. They still need time to settle in under the new coach, I hope it takes another week or two."
Altacher won 2:1 in Linz on 10 August despite having just 20.3 percent possession. A lot has changed since then, with the most recent negative highlight being the 0:1 at WSG Tirol. "We put our finger in the wound, I think it was a mental block," said Ingolitsch. The successor to Joachim Standfest added that you shouldn't rethink everything because of setbacks. He did not want to talk about a crisis caused by the penultimate place in the table. "It's normality, normal madness," emphasized Ingolitsch.
A look at the past proves him right. In 2021/22, relegation was only secured in the final round, in 2022/23 the team from Vorarlberg finished second last and last season, the team only secured their place in the league before the final round.
