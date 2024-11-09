Citizens' visions in demand
Opportunity of the century for Eggenburg’s Lindenhof
Preserving the Lindenhof for the citizens of Eggenburg, giving them a say in its future use and keeping potential speculators out: That is the goal of architect Elisabeth Schuh and her team. After a presentation of the project objective, there is now one week to go until the "reunion" at the second event - hopefully with lots of ideas and visions . . .
The site has a long history behind it. The current problem is that it belongs to the City of Vienna - which has already expressed its intention to sell the site due to its scarce use and the associated maintenance costs.
Area close to the center should "benefit" Eggenburg residents
The town fathers of Eggenburg agree on one thing: The site should not fall into the hands of investors and thus become an object of speculation. On the other hand, the municipality does not want to invest a lot of money from the municipal coffers in the property near the town center without a concrete subsequent use.
"Tapping into the EU funding pot for the project"
Architect Schuh already has a plan for how the four-hectare site could be preserved for the town and the region. Once a development concept is on the table, it will be possible to tap into the EU's "land recycling" funding pot, making it easier to acquire the historic building and dedicate it to a new purpose. And an event with interested parties from the region has already called for ideas for future use. "The ideal goal is to combine several aspects - such as healthcare or education," explains Schuh. "Regardless of whether it's an idea or a concrete suggestion - we take everything into consideration."
We involve the local population in advance to find out their needs and visions. After all, it should be a project for the people of Eggenburg.
Elisabeth Schuh, Initiatorin der Projektentwicklung
Bild: zVg
There is still one week to go before the second round begins: guided tours start on 16 November at 2 pm, followed by the dialog event in the Lindenhof from 3 to 6 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.