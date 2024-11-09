Opportunity of the century for Eggenburg’s Lindenhof

"Tapping into the EU funding pot for the project"

Architect Schuh already has a plan for how the four-hectare site could be preserved for the town and the region. Once a development concept is on the table, it will be possible to tap into the EU's "land recycling" funding pot, making it easier to acquire the historic building and dedicate it to a new purpose. And an event with interested parties from the region has already called for ideas for future use. "The ideal goal is to combine several aspects - such as healthcare or education," explains Schuh. "Regardless of whether it's an idea or a concrete suggestion - we take everything into consideration."