ÖVP annoyed
NEOS lay claim to the Ministry of Finance
The NEOS expect to be invited into talks about a government by the ÖVP and SPÖ. They are already laying claim to the Ministry of Finance, thereby angering the ÖVP.
"The Ministry of Finance is the biggest lever for a genuine course of restructuring and reform. Especially in this challenging situation, it can and must be led by us," said NEOS Secretary General Douglas Hoyos to the news magazine "profil".
A "permanent and independent committee of experts under a female finance minister is needed." As Hoyos only used the female form, he probably had party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger in mind. The Secretary General does not have any concerns about an ÖVP-SPÖ-NEOS coalition. "Germany does not mean that a three-party coalition with a liberal party does not work in principle. There are numerous other examples, for example in Scandinavia, where it has worked well."
ÖVP: Better to discuss content
The ÖVP reacted angrily to the statements on Friday. The primary goal now is to bring about a stable and sustainable federal government. "Now is not the time to discuss potential government offices, but rather content, reforms and projects that will bring Austria and its people forward," said ÖVP General Secretary Christian Stocker. However, he assumed that the NEOS would see it the same way.
