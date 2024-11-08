Palace confirmed:
Kate to attend two dates at the weekend!
Princess Kate is back! As the palace has now announced, Prince William's wife will be attending two important events at the weekend.
The Remembrance Day celebrations on Monday are among the most important in the royal calendar. As the palace has now announced, Princess Kate will be attending both the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening and the Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph war memorial on Sunday.
Only a few dates attended
For Kate, who made it public in the spring that she had cancer and announced the end of her chemotherapy a few weeks ago, the two dates are the first major appearances in months.
The Princess of Wales' only recent public appearances were at the Trooping The Color parade in June and the Wimbledon final in July. A visit to Southport with Prince William a few weeks ago had not previously been announced. It was reportedly a matter close to the 42-year-old's heart to accompany her husband to this appointment.
"She is doing really well"
Prince William has been in South Africa without his wife in recent days, where the 42-year-old was awarded his Earthshot Prize on Wednesday evening. Around the gala, the heir to the throne also spoke for the first time about his wife's health.
"She's been incredible all year," the heir to the British throne told the BBC and Sky News on the fringes of a visit to South Africa. The 42-year-old had always supported him. "She's doing really well, thank you."
"Probably the hardest year" for William
At the same time, William admitted that last year was "probably the hardest year of my life". "To be honest, it's been awful." In addition to Princess Kate, King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer.
It had been difficult to manage everything else and keep everything on track. "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, that they've managed things," William was further quoted as saying. "But from a personal family point of view, yes, it's been brutal."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
