Terror plans in Vienna
Convicted boy (17) arrested again
The 17-year-old had made concrete plans for an attack in Vienna on the Internet last year. Shortly afterwards, he was found with a knife at Vienna Central Station, but abandoned his plans. At his trial in April, he was released after a month in prison. Now the teenager is in custody because of the terror plans.
According to the report, the teenager was initially arrested again on Wednesday for radical Islamist activities and is now in custody. He is said to have made relevant postings on social media again. The public prosecutor's office confirmed to the "Krone" newspaper that a request has been made for pre-trial detention - due to the risk of committing a crime and suspected membership of a terrorist organization.
Attack plan at the main station just barely aborted
In September 2023, the teenager had wanted to carry out an attack in Vienna by initially using firecrackers similar to fireworks to cause insecurity among passers-by. He is also said not to have shied away from a subsequent knife attack. He posted his plans on social networks.
Armed with a knife and wearing a camouflage suit, the then 16-year-old made his way to Vienna Central Station, but abandoned his plans shortly afterwards and spent the night in a mosque. Days later, he was arrested by WEGA officers.
Deradicalization failed
At his trial for terrorist association and criminal organization, he was sentenced to 24 months - eight of which he spent in prison. He had already served almost seven months on remand, which was taken into account - after one month he was released again. After his release, the 17-year-old was accommodated in a supervised shared flat that helps young people to resocialize. He also had to take part in a deradicalization programme.
After his release, however, he is unlikely to have renounced the ideas of IS. "Unfortunately, he had access to a cell phone", commented David Jodlbauer, the legal representative of the young man who was once again suspected of terrorism, on the latest developments.
Suspect had access to cell phone and laptop
It has now emerged that he may not only have had access to that smartphone in the shared flat, but also to a laptop. He is likely to have used these means to continue propaganda for the IS and spread the relevant content. Last Wednesday, he disappeared from the shared flat and was reported missing. Officers from the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) are said to have "recaptured" him.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
