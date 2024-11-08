New Strasshof station
A solution for the “death ramp” is being worked on after all
The residents of Strasshof an der Nordbahn are following the developments surrounding the bridging of the railroad construction site with suspicion. Following the report about the "death ramp" - online forums have already been abused with names such as ski jump, etc. - ÖBB is now taking action, getting to the bottom of the matter and wanting to find a solution as soon as possible.
As reported, the steep driveway for baby carriages in particular caused a stir. One reader discovered a new sign that had been placed on the "death ramp" (see picture): "Obviously ÖBB is aware that they are acting negligently here and they are trying to protect themselves with this notice," he posits. A passer-by wonders what the wooden steps will look like in winter: "In heavy snowfall and icy winds, you would have to grit them almost continuously to prevent anything from happening."
"We are working flat out to find a solution," says ÖBB
ÖBB spokesperson Christopher Seif emphasizes that "safety always has priority" - a detailed examination of the steep ramp is underway and a solution is being sought intensively. "We also follow up on every suggestion from the public," he emphasizes - but at the same time points out that we have to adapt to the circumstances: "Not everything is ÖBB ground, we also have limits."
