Demonstrators set an example against Rosenkranz

Rosenkranz not invited to official commemoration

The reason for this is that the IKG keeps its distance from the FPÖ and therefore also from Rosenkranz. It is "impossible to commemorate the victims together with such a person", said IKG President Oskar Deutsch. The President of the National Council is a member of the German nationalist fraternity Libertas. In 1878, this fraternity became the first fraternity in the monarchy to exclude Jews with a kind of Aryan clause.