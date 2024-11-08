November pogroms
Demonstrators set an example against Rosenkranz
On Friday, National Council President Walter Rosenkranz (FPÖ) was prevented from laying a wreath at the memorial on Judenplatz to mark the November pogroms. Demonstrators had formed a human chain and shouted: "Anyone who honors Nazis is worth nothing."
Rosenkranz tried to talk to them, but to no avail. After a few minutes, he left Judenplatz visibly annoyed and without having achieved anything. The protesters had prevented him from commemorating "by force", said the politician. The "Jewish Austrian University Students" are behind the action.
On Friday, Austria's political representatives commemorated the November pogroms against the Jewish community 86 years ago. Several members of the government, politicians from the parliamentary parties and the Jewish Community (IKG) met in the morning. At the same time, Rosenkranz wanted to lay a wreath at the memorial to the Austrian Jewish victims of the Shoah on Judenplatz.
Rosenkranz not invited to official commemoration
The reason for this is that the IKG keeps its distance from the FPÖ and therefore also from Rosenkranz. It is "impossible to commemorate the victims together with such a person", said IKG President Oskar Deutsch. The President of the National Council is a member of the German nationalist fraternity Libertas. In 1878, this fraternity became the first fraternity in the monarchy to exclude Jews with a kind of Aryan clause.
Deutsch called on Rosenkranz to resign as chairman of the National Fund for the Victims of National Socialism as well as his role in the cemetery fund and the Wiesenthal Prize. He also ruled out any contact with him and other FPÖ officials in the future.
Riots at Israeli soccer club
This year, the commemorative events will be held one day before the actual anniversary because it falls exactly on the Jewish day of rest, Shabbat. On the night of November 9-10, 1938, synagogues were systematically set on fire, Jewish stores were looted and Jews were abused. In Austria, at least 30 Jews were killed, 7800 arrested and 4000 immediately deported to the Dachau concentration camp.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.