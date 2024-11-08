New concept for Linz
Will the sausage stands now be put out of business?
More quality of life through traffic calming and climate-friendly measures - Linz's new city center concept was approved by the city council yesterday. The 100-page document is intended to form the basis for construction measures in the city until 2035. Also included: the desire for new seating in the Volksgarten and fewer restaurants in Schillerpark.
A city lives and constantly adapts to the needs of its inhabitants and the challenges of the times. With our present concept for the redesign of Linz's city center, we are building on the tried and tested, but at the same time, together with citizens and experts, we are creating new visions to make our city even more human, greener and more sustainable," emphasized Dietmar Prammer, managing deputy mayor of the SP, at the presentation of the new city center concept yesterday. And indeed, the work, which is just over 100 pages long and undisputedly forward-looking, also contains many visions. However, it should be noted: The concept provides the basis and framework for further concrete planning and implementation of construction measures in Linz's city center over the next ten years.
Südliche Landstraße becomes a pedestrian zone
As already reported before the summer, the southern Landstrasse is to be transformed into a pedestrian zone with new trees and flowerbeds, and the Volksgarten is to be opened up to the Landstrasse and possibly provided with new seating. Possibly because it has been announced that an agreement will still have to be reached, just as with the planned relocation of the public toilet facilities.
Do they really want to reduce the number of sausage stands?
The same applies to the measures being considered around Schillerpark. The following can be read: "The gastronomic offerings will be reduced and made more attractive, for example by creating a pavilion instead of numerous sausage stands." A sentence that immediately drew the attention of FP city councillor Michael Raml: "It's absurd: in addition to the planned curtailment of car drivers, it seems that everything that makes the city center lively and traditional is also to be banned." It is not the stalls in front of the casino that are to be removed, but the food stalls in front of the State Library.
Other medium-term measures include traffic calming in the Neustadt district and the redesign of the main square.
"We are creating attractive public spaces"
"The future of mobility in our city lies in sustainable and people-friendly solutions. With the new city center concept, we are promoting walking and cycling and creating attractive public spaces. This will reduce car traffic, increase road safety and improve the quality of life. Our aim is to create a city centre in which everyone enjoys spending time and moving around," emphasizes Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart.
"Citizens were intensively involved"
"We must do everything we can to transform our city in a climate-friendly way so that our children can grow up in a Linz that is worth living and loving. The present concept now offers a comprehensive basis for the long-term redesign, greening and attractiveness of our city center. I am particularly pleased that we have intensively involved the citizens, because climate-friendly urban development can only succeed together," says Climate City Councillor Eva Schobesberger.
The concept building blocks in detail
The southern section of Landstrasse is significantly wider than the northern section, which offers more opportunities for redesign. Where it is possible due to installations, access roads and technical conditions, tree planting should emphasize the "green character" of the southern Landstraße in connection with the Volksgarten and Schillerpark. Where tree planting is not feasible, alternative unsealing measures and green space designs can be implemented
In addition, the southern Landstraße differs significantly from the northern section in terms of its retail and usage structure. In order to strengthen this southern section as a shopping street, the characteristics of the northern section should therefore not simply be adopted, but specific qualities should be enhanced. The increased proportion of gastronomic uses will be further strengthened by an expanded range of seating. Between the trees and green spaces, spacious street furniture or areas for guest gardens can be provided to further increase the quality of stay in this area.
Building block two: Volksgarten
Many people enter the city center from the train station via the Volksgarten. However, the view into the city is severely restricted by the routing in the park and the positioning of the public toilet facilities and advertising boards on the north side. A creative opening at the corner of Landstrasse/Goethestrasse and a high-quality range of seating could create a spacious and inviting entrance situation on the southern Landstrasse. In the event of a possible future redesign of the Volksgarten, it is recommended that the central pathway be revised, taking into account the visual relationships, and that the public toilet facilities be relocated to the southern part of the park.
Building block three: Schillerpark
- Open-air cultural spaces: The Volksgarten with the music theater and the Schillerpark as the immediate neighbor of the State Library offer special cultural points of contact. In order to make this potential more visible and accessible in the public space of the city center, parts of the parks are to be redesigned as "green foyers" or open-air cultural spaces. Music pavilions or seating areas for reading, learning and enjoying culture are conceivable.
- Removal of barriers to Schillerpark: In order to improve permeability between Schillerpark and Landstraße, increase visitor frequency through the park and the adjacent first floor zones and increase the overall accessibility of the park, existing barriers such as shrub plantings and railings should be removed. Edging the green areas with benches can help to make the meadow areas stand out clearly from the footpaths and at the same time create opportunities to linger.
- New usage modules at the park: The possible redesign of the hotel area offers the opportunity to establish a striking usage module on the southern Landstrasse. This should increase visitor frequency in this section of the shopping street and add attractive new elements to the offering in this part of the city center.
- In addition, suitable subsequent use concepts are to be developed for other locations in Schillerpark. Synergies with the interim uses and the open-air cultural spaces in Schillerpark can provide valuable impetus for long-term repurposing.
Traffic calming in the Neustadt district
The Neustadtviertel in Linz, bordered by Mozartstraße, Landstraße, Blumauerstraße and Khevenhüllerstraße, is a densely populated area with a high need for redevelopment. Despite its central location, there is a lack of green spaces and the residents - including many children and elderly people - are exposed to high levels of traffic congestion and emissions. The main traffic arteries Humboldtstraße and Dinghoferstraße cut through the district and impair the quality of life. In order to make the Neustadt district more attractive and liveable, traffic calming and street improvement measures are proposed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.