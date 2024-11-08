Will the sausage stands now be put out of business?

A city lives and constantly adapts to the needs of its inhabitants and the challenges of the times. With our present concept for the redesign of Linz's city center, we are building on the tried and tested, but at the same time, together with citizens and experts, we are creating new visions to make our city even more human, greener and more sustainable," emphasized Dietmar Prammer, managing deputy mayor of the SP, at the presentation of the new city center concept yesterday. And indeed, the work, which is just over 100 pages long and undisputedly forward-looking, also contains many visions. However, it should be noted: The concept provides the basis and framework for further concrete planning and implementation of construction measures in Linz's city center over the next ten years.