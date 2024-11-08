Pentz: “Nobody asks how you’re doing”

After a strong spring, he missed out on the league title with Brøndby with a 3:2 home defeat on the last matchday in May, while the group win at the EURO was followed by a bitter round of 16 exit against Turkey: "There were only 19 days between the last EURO match and the start of the league season, which was hard on the mind," he admits. "In soccer, things happen one after the other, nobody asks what happened and how you're doing. You just have to perform."