Klauß after victory: “I’m not completely satisfied”

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "I'm not completely satisfied, but in the end we won 3:0. From 2-0 onwards it was a commanding performance, we hardly conceded anything and also created good situations going forward. The first half wasn't good after the goal. (...) We lost the ball too easily and weren't sharp enough in our counter-pressing. We addressed that during the break. It was better in the second half, we had more control. (...) In the end, you could see that we had more quality on the pitch and we brought that onto the pitch and showed it with the goals."