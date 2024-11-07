Vorteilswelt
Rapid voices

Klauß after victory: “I’m not completely satisfied”

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 21:59

Rapid celebrated a commanding 3-0 win against FC Petrocub in the Conference League. Coach Robert Klauß was not sparing with self-criticism after the game.

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "I'm not completely satisfied, but in the end we won 3:0. From 2-0 onwards it was a commanding performance, we hardly conceded anything and also created good situations going forward. The first half wasn't good after the goal. (...) We lost the ball too easily and weren't sharp enough in our counter-pressing. We addressed that during the break. It was better in the second half, we had more control. (...) In the end, you could see that we had more quality on the pitch and we brought that onto the pitch and showed it with the goals."

Guido Burgstaller (Rapid double goalscorer): "We started well, had a lot of possession. After 1-0, we lost a bit of concentration, lost the ball a lot and struggled with our passing. They had the odd counter-attack. We came out of the locker room quite well in the second half and thankfully scored the goals. It was easier then. We're happy that we got three points here."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

