Civil servants: union launches industrial action

No negotiating partner from the Ministry of Finance

In fact, salary negotiations have not even started this year. On Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Service affirmed its willingness to negotiate, but once again referred to the Ministry of Finance, on which the agreement is heavily dependent. "So far, the Ministry of Finance has not named a negotiating partner despite several requests", explained Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) in a statement. Head of department Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) is moving to Brussels as a commissioner. Kogler emphasized that he shares the opinion of the union and many civil servants that salary negotiations should be started, which is why his office will propose dates to the co-responsible Ministry of Finance and the union in the coming days.