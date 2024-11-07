Demo announced
Civil servants: union launches industrial action
The public service union is calling for industrial action. The reason is that the government is refusing to negotiate a salary increase for the coming year. This is an attempt to push through a zero wage round, according to a resolution of the GÖD federal conference.
In it, the GÖD demands a sustainable increase in salaries and allowances, which would guarantee a permanent safeguarding and strengthening of the purchasing power of all public servants.
Demonstration planned for the end of November
Staff representatives and works councils are requested to hold departmental and works meetings in the week commencing 18 November in order to provide information about the situation and the next steps. The organization committee of the GÖD is instructed to prepare a demonstration for 26 November in Vienna. Preparations are also to be made "in order to be able to implement further trade union action in all necessary intensities at any time".
No negotiating partner from the Ministry of Finance
In fact, salary negotiations have not even started this year. On Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Service affirmed its willingness to negotiate, but once again referred to the Ministry of Finance, on which the agreement is heavily dependent. "So far, the Ministry of Finance has not named a negotiating partner despite several requests", explained Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) in a statement. Head of department Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) is moving to Brussels as a commissioner. Kogler emphasized that he shares the opinion of the union and many civil servants that salary negotiations should be started, which is why his office will propose dates to the co-responsible Ministry of Finance and the union in the coming days.
Think tank recommends zero wage round
This year's negotiations are being made more difficult by the uncomfortable budgetary situation. For example, the liberal business think tank EcoAustria recommended a zero wage round in the public sector. In addition, staff representation elections are imminent. The day before the elections are due to begin, a large demonstration is to take place, which the union called for today.
In its resolution, the GÖD demands that the employer immediately "return to social partnership". Refusal to talk is "unacceptable": "Only a path taken together will lead to goals that are in the interests of all."
This article has been automatically translated
read the original article here.
