Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Demo announced

Civil servants: union launches industrial action

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 17:21

The public service union is calling for industrial action. The reason is that the government is refusing to negotiate a salary increase for the coming year. This is an attempt to push through a zero wage round, according to a resolution of the GÖD federal conference.

0 Kommentare

In it, the GÖD demands a sustainable increase in salaries and allowances, which would guarantee a permanent safeguarding and strengthening of the purchasing power of all public servants.

Demonstration planned for the end of November
Staff representatives and works councils are requested to hold departmental and works meetings in the week commencing 18 November in order to provide information about the situation and the next steps. The organization committee of the GÖD is instructed to prepare a demonstration for 26 November in Vienna. Preparations are also to be made "in order to be able to implement further trade union action in all necessary intensities at any time".

No negotiating partner from the Ministry of Finance
In fact, salary negotiations have not even started this year. On Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Service affirmed its willingness to negotiate, but once again referred to the Ministry of Finance, on which the agreement is heavily dependent. "So far, the Ministry of Finance has not named a negotiating partner despite several requests", explained Civil Service Minister Werner Kogler (Greens) in a statement. Head of department Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) is moving to Brussels as a commissioner. Kogler emphasized that he shares the opinion of the union and many civil servants that salary negotiations should be started, which is why his office will propose dates to the co-responsible Ministry of Finance and the union in the coming days.

Think tank recommends zero wage round
This year's negotiations are being made more difficult by the uncomfortable budgetary situation. For example, the liberal business think tank EcoAustria recommended a zero wage round in the public sector. In addition, staff representation elections are imminent. The day before the elections are due to begin, a large demonstration is to take place, which the union called for today.

In its resolution, the GÖD demands that the employer immediately "return to social partnership". Refusal to talk is "unacceptable": "Only a path taken together will lead to goals that are in the interests of all."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf