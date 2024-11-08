In Maria Lanzendorf
Two attempts for new local council leader
The die has been cast in the Maria Lanzendorf municipal council - even if it took longer than expected: After the mayor's resignation, a new leader had to be found. There were four candidates, but Michael Lippl was elected by a narrow majority in the second round of voting.
Constant calm was probably not necessarily the rule in the municipal council of Maria Lanzendorf, district of Bruck an der Leitha: After an ÖVP man had been acting as a wild councillor in the ranks of the 21 mandataries for some time, Mayor Peter Wolf of the SPÖ had also had enough: he threw in the towel - and is now standing in the upcoming election with his own list. He was recently followed by a second red mandatary who left the party.
Also close in the 2nd ballot: the lot almost decided it
Under interim mayor and coalition deputy mayor Christoph Lampert (Greens), the mandatory election of a new mayor was held. And - with the exception of the FPÖ (two seats) - every party sensed an opportunity and put forward a candidate. As was the case for many, no one achieved a majority in the first ballot. At the second attempt, Michael Lippl emerged as the winner with 12 votes. "Just as well, otherwise the lot would have decided," jokes the SPÖ man in the "Krone" interview, who now wants to create more unity and "as a pensioner also has more time".
But: In January, the cards will perhaps be reshuffled again in the local council elections - if the citizens want it. . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
