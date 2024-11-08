Two attempts for new local council leader

Also close in the 2nd ballot: the lot almost decided it

Under interim mayor and coalition deputy mayor Christoph Lampert (Greens), the mandatory election of a new mayor was held. And - with the exception of the FPÖ (two seats) - every party sensed an opportunity and put forward a candidate. As was the case for many, no one achieved a majority in the first ballot. At the second attempt, Michael Lippl emerged as the winner with 12 votes. "Just as well, otherwise the lot would have decided," jokes the SPÖ man in the "Krone" interview, who now wants to create more unity and "as a pensioner also has more time".