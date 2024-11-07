Focus on speed
Posch follows in the footsteps of the ÖLV top sprinter
"I want to build on my strengths," says top heptathlete Isabel Posch. For this reason, the 24-year-old Rome 2024 European Championship participant is focusing on speed for the new season and is joining Patrick Saile's Zurich training group, where Markus Fuchs, one of Austria's top sprinters, is also working.
"I will definitely never forget these five weeks," says neo-athlete Isabel Posch, looking back on her basic training in Gratkorn. "It was really tough at times, but I'm extremely happy and grateful that I can now continue my career with the support of the Austrian Armed Forces."
Back at the Olympic Center more often
This means that the Ländle record-breaking all-around athlete will once again be seen more often at the Vorarlberg Olympic Center, where the Army Sports Center is also located. "Up until now, I was primarily there for massage appointments. But in future I will also do some of my strength training here," reveals the 24-year-old from Fußach, who celebrated her European Championship debut this season in Rome both in the heptathlon and with the Austrian 4x100-meter relay team.
Unfried welcomes decision
This is not the only change for the university world champion, who set a Vorarlberg heptathlon record of 6107 points when she won in Chengdu (China) in 2023 and delivered two more results over 6000 points that season. "The analysis of this season has shown that I wasn't able to develop as I had hoped, especially in my showpiece disciplines such as the long jump, the hurdles and the 200 meters," says the nutritional sciences student. "That's why I'm going to focus even more on speed."
To this end, she has recently started training in Zurich with Patrick Saile - a coach whose expertise is also relied upon by ÖLV show jumper Markus Fuchs. "I think this is also a very good decision with regard to the all-around competition," national coach Philipp Unfried is convinced.
Season planning is still open
"I just want to continue to build on my strengths," explains Isabel. "Now it's about settling into my new training environment and then we'll see what the plans are for the coming season."
