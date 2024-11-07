Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Focus on speed

Posch follows in the footsteps of the ÖLV top sprinter

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 18:25

"I want to build on my strengths," says top heptathlete Isabel Posch. For this reason, the 24-year-old Rome 2024 European Championship participant is focusing on speed for the new season and is joining Patrick Saile's Zurich training group, where Markus Fuchs, one of Austria's top sprinters, is also working.

0 Kommentare

"I will definitely never forget these five weeks," says neo-athlete Isabel Posch, looking back on her basic training in Gratkorn. "It was really tough at times, but I'm extremely happy and grateful that I can now continue my career with the support of the Austrian Armed Forces."

Isabel Posch is now part of the select circle of Austrian army athletes. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Isabel Posch is now part of the select circle of Austrian army athletes.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Back at the Olympic Center more often
This means that the Ländle record-breaking all-around athlete will once again be seen more often at the Vorarlberg Olympic Center, where the Army Sports Center is also located. "Up until now, I was primarily there for massage appointments. But in future I will also do some of my strength training here," reveals the 24-year-old from Fußach, who celebrated her European Championship debut this season in Rome both in the heptathlon and with the Austrian 4x100-meter relay team.

Isabel Posch was also lightning fast with the red-white-red relay team. (Bild: ÖLV/Alfred Nevsimal)
Isabel Posch was also lightning fast with the red-white-red relay team.
(Bild: ÖLV/Alfred Nevsimal)

Unfried welcomes decision
This is not the only change for the university world champion, who set a Vorarlberg heptathlon record of 6107 points when she won in Chengdu (China) in 2023 and delivered two more results over 6000 points that season. "The analysis of this season has shown that I wasn't able to develop as I had hoped, especially in my showpiece disciplines such as the long jump, the hurdles and the 200 meters," says the nutritional sciences student. "That's why I'm going to focus even more on speed." 
To this end, she has recently started training in Zurich with Patrick Saile - a coach whose expertise is also relied upon by ÖLV show jumper Markus Fuchs. "I think this is also a very good decision with regard to the all-around competition," national coach Philipp Unfried is convinced.

Season planning is still open
"I just want to continue to build on my strengths," explains Isabel. "Now it's about settling into my new training environment and then we'll see what the plans are for the coming season." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf