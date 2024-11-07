Posch follows in the footsteps of the ÖLV top sprinter

Unfried welcomes decision

This is not the only change for the university world champion, who set a Vorarlberg heptathlon record of 6107 points when she won in Chengdu (China) in 2023 and delivered two more results over 6000 points that season. "The analysis of this season has shown that I wasn't able to develop as I had hoped, especially in my showpiece disciplines such as the long jump, the hurdles and the 200 meters," says the nutritional sciences student. "That's why I'm going to focus even more on speed."

To this end, she has recently started training in Zurich with Patrick Saile - a coach whose expertise is also relied upon by ÖLV show jumper Markus Fuchs. "I think this is also a very good decision with regard to the all-around competition," national coach Philipp Unfried is convinced.