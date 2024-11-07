Riot in dormitory
Wega moves in: Man opens the door with a hunting knife
Emergency call to the Wega special unit in Vienna-Floridsdorf on Wednesday: when a man in need of care went on the rampage in his apartment in a sheltered home, the officers arrived. The 26-year-old is said to have destroyed furniture and opened the apartment door with a hunting knife in his hand.
Before the officers arrived, the 26-year-old had allegedly already destroyed furniture in his apartment, was pacing up and down with a knife in his hand and shouting loudly.
Opening the door with a hunting knife
When the Wega special unit visited him at his home, he allegedly opened the door with a hunting knife and only put down the weapon after being asked to do so several times.
Stun gun used
But even then, the young man was uncooperative. He neither showed his hands to the officers to rule out other weapons, nor did he comply with the sewing distance to the police. As a result, the officers had to use a stun gun as the suspect apparently did not stop his behavior.
The 26-year-old was given first aid by the Vienna Professional Rescue Service and subsequently taken to hospital. A small quantity of narcotics was found in the man's apartment. The 26-year-old was also charged with a violation of the Weapons Act, as the man is already subject to a weapons ban.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.