Riot in dormitory

Wega moves in: Man opens the door with a hunting knife

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 12:43

Emergency call to the Wega special unit in Vienna-Floridsdorf on Wednesday: when a man in need of care went on the rampage in his apartment in a sheltered home, the officers arrived. The 26-year-old is said to have destroyed furniture and opened the apartment door with a hunting knife in his hand. 

Before the officers arrived, the 26-year-old had allegedly already destroyed furniture in his apartment, was pacing up and down with a knife in his hand and shouting loudly.

Opening the door with a hunting knife
When the Wega special unit visited him at his home, he allegedly opened the door with a hunting knife and only put down the weapon after being asked to do so several times. 

Stun gun used
But even then, the young man was uncooperative. He neither showed his hands to the officers to rule out other weapons, nor did he comply with the sewing distance to the police. As a result, the officers had to use a stun gun as the suspect apparently did not stop his behavior. 

The 26-year-old was given first aid by the Vienna Professional Rescue Service and subsequently taken to hospital. A small quantity of narcotics was found in the man's apartment. The 26-year-old was also charged with a violation of the Weapons Act, as the man is already subject to a weapons ban.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

