Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At least for 4 years

Trump escapes criminal proceedings with comeback

Nachrichten
07.11.2024 11:22

With his comeback to the White House, Donald Trump will probably get rid of all his legal problems in one fell swoop. According to information from CNN and NBC News, special prosecutor Jack Smith is already in talks with the Department of Justice about dropping the federal charges against the 78-year-old.

0 Kommentare

In one case, Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, including his role in the storming of the Capitol by radical Trump supporters on 6 January 2021. In the second case at federal level, he is accused of storing classified government files in his private residence Mar-a-Lago. 

The storming of the US Capitol marks a turning point in US history. There were hundreds of convictions against the rioters. Trump's role in this is also under legal investigation. (Bild: AFP/Roberto Schmidt)
The storming of the US Capitol marks a turning point in US history. There were hundreds of convictions against the rioters. Trump's role in this is also under legal investigation.
(Bild: AFP/Roberto Schmidt)
The secret government documents seized at Trump's estate (Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The secret government documents seized at Trump's estate
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Trump wants to fire special investigator "within seconds"
According to the reports, the Department of Justice referred Smith to the long-established practice of not prosecuting a sitting US president. Trump has already announced that he will fire Smith "within two seconds". A US president does not have this power - but he could appoint an attorney general and instruct him to dismiss the special investigator. He could also simply instruct the Department of Justice to drop the two federal cases.

Will further trials be frozen?
Those processes that he cannot influence as President are also likely to be frozen for the time being. These include Trump's attempts to turn his election defeat against Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia in 2020 into a victory. In a phone call at the time, the unelected president asked election workers in the state to "find" the 11,780 votes needed for his victory there. Trump had to appear in Atlanta prison, where a famous police photo of the Republican was taken - a humiliating first for an ex-president.

Hush money payment: will sentencing be canceled?
At the end of May, Trump was found guilty in New York of covering up the hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels by falsifying business documents. The sentencing was postponed several times. Theoretically, there is the threat of a prison sentence, but more likely a fine and suspended sentence. However, it is now questionable whether the sentence will be announced at all.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf