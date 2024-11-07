Trump escapes criminal proceedings with comeback

Will further trials be frozen?

Those processes that he cannot influence as President are also likely to be frozen for the time being. These include Trump's attempts to turn his election defeat against Joe Biden in the US state of Georgia in 2020 into a victory. In a phone call at the time, the unelected president asked election workers in the state to "find" the 11,780 votes needed for his victory there. Trump had to appear in Atlanta prison, where a famous police photo of the Republican was taken - a humiliating first for an ex-president.