"This is about damage to a third person"

"The case in question has far-reaching significance beyond the individual case. In principle, a breach of duty of supervision can only exist towards the person who is subject to supervision. In this case, a breach would be assumed if a young person who was in the care of Jugendwohnstart had come to harm," clarifies Abwerzger, "but here we are talking about damage to a third party - namely Max. Whether and under what conditions there is a breach of duty of supervision here and whether this is extended - including to third parties - is now the decisive legal question."