Juncker warns Orbán against going it alone politically

Nehammer to chair meeting on migration

The topic of migration will play a central role at the meeting, the Federal Chancellery told APA ahead of the meeting. Chancellor Nehammer is to chair the roundtable on this topic. "We have to decide who comes to Europe - not the smugglers. To do this, we need help and development on the ground and in the region, robust and effective external border protection, intensive cooperation in the fight against smuggling and innovative solutions outside of the migration pact, such as asylum procedures and returns to safe third countries. In addition, returns must be stepped up and we must also take action on deportations to Syria and Afghanistan," Nehammer was quoted as saying.