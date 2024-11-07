"Golden age"
What Trump promises – and what he could deliver
In his victory speech, Donald Trump promised the USA the start of a "golden age". He wants to achieve this with tax cuts, massive deportations and the promotion of fossil fuels. Can this work?
Donald Trump has won the US presidential election. Anyone who has ever followed one of the Republican's election rallies knows that the 78-year-old likes to drift off and communicate in superlatives. At one point in his speech, for example, he promises to be able to end geopolitical crises "within 24 hours".
Here are some of the most important measures the Republican has announced for his second four-year term:
The Republican has criticized the USA's support for Ukraine in the war with Russia. He could end the conflict within "24 hours" if elected, he has said several times - without explaining how this could be achieved. During the TV debate against Kamala Harris, he followed this up with a bold statement: He would negotiate an agreement before taking office. Should Trump urge Kiev to hand over territories to Russia, this could set a dangerous precedent.
Trump has supported Israel in its fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, however, he has called on the country to end its offensive. It is to be expected that Trump will continue the policy of Joe Biden's government and supply Israel with more weapons. At the same time, he could push for a normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The Republican also said that he would "end the suffering and destruction in Lebanon". He left the how open here too.
Trump has brought up the introduction of tariffs of at least ten percent on all goods imported into the USA. This is intended to eliminate the chronic trade deficit caused by the fact that the United States traditionally imports more goods than it exports. Critics warn that this could lead to higher prices for American consumers and global economic instability.
Trumphat also threatened to impose a 200 percent tariff on some imported cars. He has expressed his determination to prevent cars from Mexico in particular from being imported into the USA. The future president also wants to target China more closely. He has proposed phasing out Chinese imports of goods such as electronics, steel and pharmaceuticals over a period of four years. Chinese companies are also to be banned from owning US real estate and infrastructure in the energy and technology sectors.
Trump has repeatedly described "tariffs" as his favorite word. He also sees them as a source of revenue to fill the state coffers. He already instigated a trade war during his first term in office.
In his own words, Trump wants to launch the largest deportation campaign in the history of the USA. He has also not ruled out setting up detention camps where people would have to wait to be deported. During the election campaign, he spread the lie that migrants would eat the pets of Americans.
There are also plans to abolish automatic citizenship for children of immigrants. The Republican has also hinted at removing the protective legal status for some population groups such as Haitians or Venezuelans.
The "entry ban", which restricts the entry of people from a list of predominantly Muslim countries into the United States, is also to be reinstated. This had led to numerous legal disputes during his first term of office. Trouble with the judiciary and human rights organizations is inevitable.
Trump has promised to increase the domestic production of fossil fuels. To this end, approval procedures for drilling on federally owned land are to be simplified and new natural gas pipelines promoted. For example, oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska could be approved again. He wants to spend his first day in office as a "dictator" so that he can "drill, drill, drill".
The Republican also wants to once again lead the USA out of the Paris Climate Agreement - the framework for reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. An increased focus on nuclear energy is also on the agenda. The US must be in a position to increase its energy production in order to be competitive in the development of artificial intelligence systems, it was explained. These consume a lot of energy.
Trump has never been a fan of austerity measures anyway. He now wants to maintain this: The corporate tax rate for companies that manufacture their products in the USA is to be reduced from 21 to 15 percent.
Trump has also announced that he will abolish taxes on tips and overtime in order to support waiters and other service staff. However, experts warn that a series of tax cuts would drive up the federal debt.
The support of Christians in the USA is primarily linked to Trump's "achievements" at judicial level. In his first term of office, Trump appointed three judges to the US Supreme Court - thus creating a conservative super-majority. This made it possible to overturn the fundamental right to abortion in the first place.
Trump knows that the issue will score him points with his core electorate, but cares very little about women's rights. He is likely to continue to appoint federal judges who will uphold abortion restrictions. Trump considers a nationwide ban on abortion to be unnecessary and wants to leave this issue to the individual states.
Trump wants to decimate what he calls the "Deep State". Thousands of employees of state authorities are to be made redundant. In addition, a government efficiency committee is to be set up and headed by billionaire Elon Musk. It is unclear how the committee is to function. The government already has the Office of Management and Budget and investigators in federal agencies to keep an eye on it.
Trump also wants to take action against whistleblowers who draw public attention to wrongdoing. They are normally protected by law. In addition, an independent body is to monitor the US intelligence services.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
