Seriously injured
At a petrol station: driver of motorhome on fire
A terrible accident on Wednesday in the early evening in Strass in the Zillertal. The driver of a motorhome came into contact with a large quantity of petrol at a petrol station. Suddenly the fuel ignited and the man (57) and his vehicle caught fire.
According to initial reports, the 57-year-old German was on his way from the Zillertal at around 5 pm. However, the fuel pump of his motorhome did not work. According to the police, the driver bypassed the function manually. He wanted to change the temporary device at a petrol station in Strass.
Driver and motorhome caught fire
That's when it happened: while handling the vehicle, the driver poured a large amount of petrol over himself. Fuel also spilled over the camper van. "The handling of the device caused the petrol to ignite and both the driver and the camper van's load compartment caught fire," said the police.
Witness reacted with presence of mind
A 42-year-old man who was at the petrol station saw the burning man and the burning vehicle and reacted with lightning speed. The witness fetched the petrol station fire extinguisher and was able to contain the flames. Thanks to his quick action, the 42-year-old also prevented petrol cans near the pump from catching fire.
Despite the rapid assistance, the German suffered severe burns. After first aid, the seriously injured man was taken to Innsbruck Hospital. The motorhome sustained considerable damage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.