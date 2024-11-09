Rolando Villazón Live
Win tickets for Rolando Villazón in Vienna!
Look forward to an unforgettable evening at the opera: We are giving away 10x2 tickets for Rolando Villazón's concert "Amore e Follia" on November 25, 2024 at the Wiener Konzerthaus. One lucky winner can also look forward to a meet & greet with the charismatic star tenor!
Experience an evening full of passion and musical perfection with world star Rolando Villazón! On November 25, 2024, the celebrated opera star will take the audience at the Wiener Konzerthaus into the moving world of opera with "Amore e Follia". The program includes the most beautiful arias and duets from classics such as Bellini's "Norma", Rossini's "Otello" and Vivaldi's "Bajazet".
Versatile opera star
Villazón is joined by the renowned American opera singer Kate Lindsey, the respected conductor Guerassim Voronkov and the outstanding Bohuslav Martinů Philharmonic Orchestra. Together they create a musical experience that captivates through the themes of love and madness. Rolando Villazón is not only known for his vocal power, but also for his captivating stage presence and his authentic passion for music. Audiences appreciate his versatility as an opera singer, director and TV personality - and his distinctive charm makes him an ambassador for classical music far beyond the opera scene. "Krone" BonusCard holders can look forward to a special treat: with the code word "Liebe", they receive a 20% discount on the purchase of a maximum of 4 tickets in the Krone Vorteilswelt.
Take part and win
Now you can be part of this unique evening! We are giving away 10x2 tickets for "Amore e Follia" at the Wiener Konzerthaus. But that's not all: as a special highlight, one winner will also receive an exclusive meet & greet with Rolando Villazón and can experience the evening up close. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is November 15, 09:00.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.