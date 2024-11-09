Win tickets for Rolando Villazón in Vienna!

Versatile opera star

Villazón is joined by the renowned American opera singer Kate Lindsey, the respected conductor Guerassim Voronkov and the outstanding Bohuslav Martinů Philharmonic Orchestra. Together they create a musical experience that captivates through the themes of love and madness. Rolando Villazón is not only known for his vocal power, but also for his captivating stage presence and his authentic passion for music. Audiences appreciate his versatility as an opera singer, director and TV personality - and his distinctive charm makes him an ambassador for classical music far beyond the opera scene. "Krone" BonusCard holders can look forward to a special treat: with the code word "Liebe", they receive a 20% discount on the purchase of a maximum of 4 tickets in the Krone Vorteilswelt.