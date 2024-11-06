Liezen flagship hospital: uproar over inspection report

According to the ÖVP and SPÖ, the provincial audit office has "confirmed both the need for a leading hospital in the district and the planned construction costs". However, there is criticism regarding the operating company, which will take over operational management once the hospital is completed: The private Diakoniewerk is supposed to be on board here, and there has even been talk of a 49 percent stake - but the construction costs (officially up to 340 million euros) are to be borne exclusively by the public sector. According to the government, the form of operation is to be reviewed again in the next legislative period.