Caritas sounds the alarm
More women and young people affected by poverty
Energy costs are exploding, inflation is dramatic - fewer and fewer people are able to cope with the high costs. Caritas is sounding the alarm. "Poverty is on the rise. Women, children and young people are particularly affected in Carinthia," says Caritas Director Ernst Sandriesser.
Even though corona, lockdowns and the high inflation of recent years are over, many people in Carinthia are struggling with the consequences of dramatic inflation and high energy costs. Women in particular lack the money for the essentials. "We are talking about women who are working but simply earn too little," says Caritas Director Ernst Sandriesser. "42 percent of single mothers are affected. In addition, youth unemployment is rising enormously."
Lydia is a single mother of two small children, has no family to help her with childcare, works part-time and is desperate in the face of rising prices: "Although I look out for price reductions and am a regular customer at the discount store, meat, fruit and vegetables rarely end up in my shopping basket."
Women achieve an incredible amount, yet they are particularly hard hit by poverty. We help wherever we can.
Ernst Sandriesser, Caritasdirektor Kärnten
She dreads the annual electricity bill in view of the high energy costs: "Even if I pay them in installments, I know that months of hardship lie ahead. I sincerely hope that I can at least put small presents under the Christmas tree for my children. We can only dream of a festive meal at Christmas anyway." And many mothers are like Lydia.
336,000 people in Austria are poor and 1.3 million are at risk of poverty. With 88,000 children and young people, twice as many are affected as in 2022. 2380 women and 2030 children are permanently supported in Carinthia. "Basic child support would help, but it has been put on hold in Carinthia. The 15 million euros earmarked for this has now been invested in the new housing benefit by Gaby Schaunig. That is also helpful," says Sandriesser.
"There is a lack of funds"
Thanks to donations, Caritas Carinthia was able to support 355 women with grants from January to September. Sandriesser is also calling for a reform of social welfare in Carinthia: "All-day care for children is important. Our learning cafés are full. We need 200 more places, but there is a lack of funding." Caritas also helps with the Eggerheim and emergency sleeping facilities. Division manager Christian Eile: "A donation of 50 euros can fill a shopping basket with food for mothers and families affected by poverty."
