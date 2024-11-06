More women and young people affected by poverty

336,000 people in Austria are poor and 1.3 million are at risk of poverty. With 88,000 children and young people, twice as many are affected as in 2022. 2380 women and 2030 children are permanently supported in Carinthia. "Basic child support would help, but it has been put on hold in Carinthia. The 15 million euros earmarked for this has now been invested in the new housing benefit by Gaby Schaunig. That is also helpful," says Sandriesser.