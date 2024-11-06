Drama in Berlin
Mother and daughters killed: Man (42) arrested
After the bodies of a woman and her two daughters were discovered in a Berlin apartment on Sunday, a suspect has now been arrested. A 43-year-old man was arrested in Baden-Württemberg, the public prosecutor's office reported.
However, the background to the crime remains unclear, the police said. The man was arrested in the course of an immediate manhunt on Tuesday afternoon.
The arrested man is said to have been his partner
The autopsies of the deceased revealed the causes of death. However, the officials did not comment on the results of the examinations. The local court responsible had issued an arrest warrant for the 42-year-old. According to the "Bild" newspaper, the man arrested was the dead woman's partner. He also lived in the apartment.
Pictures of the crime scene in the Berlin district of Marzahn:
Killed children were five and six years old
On Sunday, the three bodies of the 31-year-old woman and her two children, aged five and six, were found in an apartment in Berlin's Marzahn district. According to the police, the crime is said to have taken place on Thursday.
The public prosecutor's office and the police announced in a joint press release at the weekend that the discovery of the bodies suggested that it was a homicide. The homicide squad has been investigating since then.
Neighbors noticed an unpleasant smell
The neighbors are said to have called the police after noticing an unpleasant smell coming from the apartment, reported the newspaper "Bild". The public prosecutor's office did not confirm this information.
